Columbia / YouTube

Katy Perry Is Trapped On A Tropical Island With Pharrell And Big Sean In The ‘Feels’ Video

In their new video for “Feels,” Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean are all trapped together on the world's smallest tropical island.

To be fair, it's not really a tropical island. It's more like a Truman Show–style simulacrum of an island — you can see that the sky is really a wall, and that water is totally dyed blue. Still, Harris and company are determined to have a good time in their tiny summer bubble. Katy rolls around in a miniature field of yellow flowers with her hair dyed to match, Pharrell sings at the sky, Big Sean is king of the parrots, and Calvin wears cool glasses while playing bass.

Not too bad for being trapped on a fake jungle island.