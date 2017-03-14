A Mother Of A Summer: Here's The First Look At The Upcoming Teen Mom 2 Season

Teen Mom 2 is getting bigger -- with a bunch of brand-new additions.

In the first look at the long-running docu-series, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah are joined by Briana -- who viewers last saw during her Teen Mom 3 tenure -- when the long-running series returns on July 17 (as seen in the video below). It's a mother of a summer, indeed.

And that's not all when it comes to the series growing: Four babies are on the way! Make way for even more TM2 munchkins, joining the already adorable young MTV crowd.

Check out the young women and their loved ones in the clip above, share your thoughts on the upcoming season in the comments and don't miss Teen Mom 2 when it premieres on Monday, July 17 at 9/8c!