Watch Lil Yachty Try And Fail To Rank Drake’s Albums

Getty Images

Along with The Simpsons, teens, and Chinese rap, Lil Yachty’s areas of interests also include Drake’s discography. During a recent interview with Montreality, Yachty was asked about the Toronto MC, and quickly offered up his praise.

“Drake gave me one of the biggest shoutouts of all time,” he said, referencing Drizzy’s verse on Gucci Mane’s “Both.” He continued, “I met Drake in England or in the UK somewhere… Drake’s fucking dope. I really respect Drake.”

The Teenage Emotions MC then attempted several times to rank his favorite Drake projects in order, but struggled pretty intensely. His undisputed top choice was Take Care, but beyond that, there were apparently too many options for him to settle on a final list. But hey, at least it’s entertaining to see him try.