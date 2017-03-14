Kyle Is Basically Vin Diesel In His ‘Nothing 2 Lose’ Video

YouTube

Kyle’s new video for “Nothing 2 Lose” isn’t really fast or furious, but nevertheless, he happily channeled Vin Diesel for the occasion.

The rapper took his unbridled positive energy to L.A. in the dream sequence-style video, wherein he and his buds blissfully cruise a palm tree-lined street. Things take a surprisingly fiery turn, though, when a steaming car catches fire and explodes in broad daylight. Kyle wrote on Twitter, “We blew up a car and I felt like Vin Diesel.” Honestly, who among us hasn’t dreamt of doing the same?

“Nothing 2 Lose” follows the double platinum success of Kyle and Lil Yachty’s “iSpy.” The new video’s release also coincides with the announcement of his Nothing 2 Lose Tour, which kicks off in August. Find a full list of dates here, and see Kyle’s live performance of “Nothing 2 Lose” from MTV’s Push: Artist to Watch series right here.