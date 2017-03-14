Ariana Grande Gets The Gushiest Birthday Message From Mac Miller

Getty Images

Ariana Grande is feelin’ the birthday love today.

The singer turned 24 on Monday (June 26), and her boyfriend of several months, Mac Miller, was one of the first to ring in the occasion. On Instagram he posted a black-and-white photo of him sticking his tongue out and half-closing his eyes while Grande sweetly kisses him on the cheek. It’s so dang cute you might not even notice the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Miller wrote with the pic, “Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures.”

Miller remained close by Grande’s side following the tragic bombing at her Manchester show on May 22. Earlier this month, he even joined her onstage to perform “The Way” at her star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert. Truly, not even poor grammar could stand in the way of their love.