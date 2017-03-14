Travis Scott And Nas Team Up For A Heist In DJ Khaled’s New Video

YouTube

One of DJ Khaled’s infamous keys for success is to “secure the bag,” which is also the theme of his blazing collaboration with Nas and Travis Scott.

The three have teamed up for “It’s Secured,” a cut from Khaled’s newly released album, Grateful. The accompanying video is basically a mini action movie that picks up where Khaled’s “On Everything” left off. The trio get caught up in a high-speed police chase following a robbery getaway, but that hardly stops them from shutting down their glitzy warehouse party.

Reliable hook master Scott handles the chorus, while Nas delivers a confident verse about his legacy: “For them it was hustle or death, I reshuffled my deck / I gave myself a good hand / Probably ran through a hundred million / Per decade, I'm not phased.”

This month alone, DJ Khaled has dropped videos for “Wild Thoughts” and “On Everything,” so at this rate, we could get a video for each of Grateful’s 23 tracks before the year’s up. Four down, 19 to go.