Future And Chris Brown Accidentally Invite All Their Side Pieces Over On ‘Pie’

Epic / YouTube

Shortly after his BET Awards performance, Future went ahead and gifted us a brand new song just because he could.

The new track is called "Pie," and it's his first collaboration with Chris Brown since 2015. Future seems to have added it to the tracklist of his latest album, HNDRXX, like Kanye West did with "Saint Pablo" on The Life of Pablo last year.

In the video, Future and Brown explore the paradox that occurs when you have so many side pieces you forget who your main piece is. Sometimes it's best to just not use labels.