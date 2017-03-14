Kevin Winter/Getty

Her sophomore LP is officially No. 1 in the U.S.

Lorde Reacts To Melodrama ’s Success In The Most Lorde Way Possible

It took Lorde four long years to deliver a follow-up to 2013's Pure Heroine, but Melodrama was well worth the wait — at least, if the Billboard 200 chart is any indication: Your girl just earned her first No. 1 album in the U.S.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," the singer tweeted Monday (June 26) after hearing the big news. "When I was a kid I thought big records had to be made a certain way — to be sterile and calculated in craft; that something had to be sacrificed. I have had the divine thrill of disproving that firsthand, twice over."

Tell me, what other artist would be so eloquent in the face of victory? BRB, adding "divine thrill" to my vocabulary.

David Chase, by the way, created a little TV show called The Sopranos. Lorde also shouted out Jack Antonoff, whom she wrote Melodrama with.

The enthusiastic emojis speak for themselves. Whatever spell she cast in the photo below, it clearly worked.