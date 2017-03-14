Remy Ma Breaks Nicki Minaj’s 7-Year Winning Streak At The BET Awards

Getty Images

For the past seven years, Nicki Minaj has held the title of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards. But last night (June 25), Remy Ma finally broke that streak by winning the award for herself.

In her victory speech, Remy thanked God for her second chance at life and her career after a stint in prison. “It's hard, but you can do it. You can make mistakes and come back,” she said.

She also dropped some impromptu bars which may or may not have been directed at her longtime rival Nicki. “Y'all bitches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras / Y'all some liars, it ain't no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx,” she rapped.

This is one feud that won't be put to rest anytime soon.