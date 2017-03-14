Why Beyoncé May Soon Be Beefing With Amber Rose

How do friends suddenly become frenemies? Apparently, with the help of MTV's SafeWord.

The new series -- hosted by Think Like A Man star Terrence J and debuting July 13 -- will enlist celebrity guests plus some well-known comedians to play a series of games in front of a live audience. Sounds harmless, but consider this: There'll be a comedy-roast vibe, with team members daring each other to slay harder during a variety of challenges; celebs can either happily play along and take the heat or stop the carnage by using their "safeword."

Case in point: In the special preview clip, below, Amber Rose and Charlamagne That God are forced to swap phones, log onto each other's Twitter accounts and, as Terrence says, "Start Twitter beef with somebody for the all world to see."

So who does Charlamagne and his handy comedians decide to tweet? None other than Beyoncé.

Yes, really.

Amber and Charlamagne aren't the only celebs on board -- also appearing this season are Kevin Hart, Damien Dante Wayans, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland, Nelly, LaLa Anthony, 13 Reasons Why cast members Ross Butler and Justin Prentice, Drake Bell, Lil Rel Howery and Jermaine Fowler. Meanwhile, the comedians on hand to assist include Carly Aquilino, Sam Jay, Ricky Velez, Leonard Ouzts, Taylor Tomlinson, Akaash Singh, Matt Pavich and Sherry Cola.

But back to that Beyoncé tweet. What exactly does the message say? And does Amber get PO'd at Charlamange because Beyoncé is going to get PO'd at her if she sees it? And, most importantly, does Amber use her "safeword" so the world (and, um, Queen B) never sees the tweet? Watch the clip to find out, then catch the premiere of SafeWord on Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 pm ET/PT, right after a new episode of Wild 'N Out.