North West Models Kim And Kanye's Fur Slides For Kids

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

If you are a toddler, or know a toddler, who feels like they cannot find a pair of shoes sophisticated enough for their aesthetic standards, look no further: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expanding their children's clothing collection with a line of footwear.

Yesterday, Kim announced the couple's Kids Supply brand is collaborating with shoe designer AKID to bring us some fur slides for tots.

North West graciously modeled them on Snapchat.

Fur slides seem to be everywhere this summer, but we must not forget to pay respects to Rihanna, Patron Saint of The Poolside Sandal You Can't Get Wet. She kicked off the trend with her first Fenty x Puma collection last year.