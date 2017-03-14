JoJo Wishes She Was ‘Wonder Woman’ On Her Steamy New Song

Getty Images

Like so many of us, JoJo appears to have caught Wonder Woman fever. The Mad Love singer has surprised fans with a new song named after the comic book heroine, who continues to slay big screens (yas, Gal!). This isn’t a bombastic girl power anthem though; rather, JoJo emotionally reminisces about a former flame over a laid-back R&B beat.

“You used to call me Wonder Woman when I gave you good love, I guess that’s still true,” she croons. “Because I wonder, I do / I catch myself thinking about you / And I wonder if you think about me too.”

Things pick up slightly on the song’s bridge, when JoJo flexes her rapping skills with fire bars like “It was like that chronic, bionic, just awesome, love that shit.”