Chance the Rapper Apologizes To Dr. Dre For ‘Publicly Disrespecting’ Him

Getty Images

During Chance the Rapper’s recent Be Encouraged Tour, he took a bold stand against major labels by performing in front of a backdrop mocking them. Among the labels he satirized were Def Jam Records (changed to “Don’t Join Records”), Sony (“Phony”), and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment (“Can’t Do Math Entertainment”).

Now, Chance has apologized to Dre and Aftermath for calling them out.

“I want to formally apologize to Dr. Dre and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music,” the Chicago MC wrote at the start of an eight-tweet thread. “I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist… But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture.”

The point of Chance’s label mockery was a nod to his own independence (he’s proudly never signed to a label) and a jab at the companies that control the bulk of the music industry. But as Chance notes in his tweets, Aftermath’s story is different.

“Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers,” he continued. “His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick Lamar, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be. I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now.

He concluded, “Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled.”

Good on him for apologizing. Now on to happier Chance news.