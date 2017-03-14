Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Katy Perry Just Broke A Record With Three Of Her Biggest Hits

Katy Perry has plenty to celebrate this week: Her latest album, Witness, debuted at the top of the charts, and three hits from her past have teamed up to help her break a massive record, too.

Thanks to some insane sales, Perry is now officially the first artist, ever, to have three songs — "Firework," off 2010's Teenage Dream, and "Roar" and "Dark Horse," the smash singles off her 2014 album, Prism — achieve diamond status. That means they've sold the equivalent of 10,000,000 units each, or gone 10 times platinum, to make Perry one of the best-selling singers in the game.

The Recording Industry Association of America, a.k.a. RIAA, threw out a congratulatory note to Perry after crunching the numbers. She, in turn, flipped out.