Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The art that wraps Lorde's new album, Melodrama, is breathtakingly gorgeous — so it's only fitting that she's offering it in a form you can hang on a wall in order to appreciate it as the work of art it truly is.

To celebrate the triumphant first week of her sophomore album, Lorde decided to offer a special lithograph print of Melodrama's cover for a limited time — super limited, like a single day — at a price you can actually afford.

$20?! A signed Melodrama lithograph is cheaper than two drinks (with tip), the vinyl version of the album, or a ticket to a Lorde show — by far — and it's definitely affordable compared to comparable other prints and paintings you could be investing in.

Congrats to Lorde on an amazing release week, and two thumbs up for this creative give-back to the fans.