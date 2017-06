Getty Images

Liam Payne Showed Off His Dance Moves For His Debut U.S. TV Performance

Liam Payne took the stage alone for the first time on U.S. television last night (June 21), performing his solo single "Strip That Down" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the song's featured artist, Quavo, wasn't able to make it out to the performance, Liam was accompanied by a handful of dancers on the bare stage lit by neon tubes. He showed off plenty of his own moves, too, including that trademarked 1D microphone flip.

Turns out he can work it just fine all on his own.