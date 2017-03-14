YouTube

Desiigner Is An ‘All-Out Champion’ In His Wild New Video

After premiering “Outlet” back in February, Desiigner has unleashed the hype anthem’s sports-themed video.

Co-directed by Desiigner himself, it stars the reliably energetic Brooklyn MC working as a janitor in a massive stadium. Soon enough, though, he ditches the mop and turns up in the locker room while French soccer star Paul Pogba gets game-ready. Both of them sport the latest Adidas Manchester jersey, and both of them definitely fit that repeated description of an “all-out champion.” Surrender to the hype:

“Outlet” is expected to appear on Desiigner’s forthcoming G.O.O.D. Music debut, The Life of Desiigner, which drops this summer.