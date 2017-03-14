Here’s What We Know About Jay-Z’s 4:44 Album

Getty Images

It’s officially Jay-Z (yep, the hyphen’s back) season.

The hip-hop titan topped off a Father’s Day weekend of (reportedly) welcoming twins and bailing out dads by announcing his 13th studio album, 4:44. The LP, due June 30, will end Jay-Z’s four-year musical drought as the official follow-up to 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

The album announcement comes weeks after cryptic subway posters and banner ads started popping up. News of the rollout of 4:44 has been similarly mysterious. There hasn't been much in the way of hints and teases, but here’s what we know so far: