One Direction's Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson Reunite For Grenfell Tower Charity Single

One Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have teamed up on a new charity single benefitting victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The song is a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and it also features the voices of Adele, Stormzy, James Blunt, and a bunch of other music celebrities. The group was assembled by Simon Cowell, who also first put the members of One Direction together in the same band.

Though it's not quite the 1D reunion we're all hoping for, it's great to hear Liam and Louis singing together again — especially for a good cause.