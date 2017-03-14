Watch The 2017 TEDxTeen London Live Stream Right Here

TEDxTeen

Known for everything from shattering mental illness stigmas to launching anti-bullying apps, TEDxTeen is back in London, where today’s brightest and most innovative young people will take the stage this Saturday, June 24.

In keeping with this year’s theme of #BoldMoves, the inspiring speakers — including Muzoon Almellehan, the “Malala of Syria” — will discuss the ways in which they’re making waves and challenging the status quo within their communities. Can’t make it to the IndigO2 in London? Not a problem. As a proud live-stream host for TEDxTeen London 2017, MTV News is happy to help you watch the magic happen from the comfort of your home right here between 9:45 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. GMT.

To check out the full list of speakers and performers, head over to TEDxTeen’s website.

Follow along using the hashtag #TEDxTeen and watch the live stream below: