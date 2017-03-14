Miley Cyrus Gave Her Sister Noah Some Very Good Social Media Advice

Getty Images

In a candid new interview with Elvis Duran, Miley Cyrus discussed the advice she gives her younger sister Noah for surviving fame as a budding pop star.

Naturally, as a big sis, Miley is pretty protective of her younger idol. “When you’re in this industry, adults treat kids like adults,” she said. “I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that ... I really hope that she never feels those pressures, and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

So what's the best way to keep yourself grounded in the public eye? “I always tell Noah, ‘Keep your Instagram comments turned off,’” Miley said. “‘Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don’t Google yourself.’”

Even though fame is stressful, there are upsides to both sisters being in the same line of work. Miley says that Noah's fame has actually strengthened their lifelong bond: “She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I did nothing and that I went to put two wigs on.”

Miley also noted that Noah's been cooler than her since the two of them were kids — there are photos out there of a 6-year-old Noah rocking bright pink hair. "Noah's always been punk rock," she said. "Noah is my punk rock icon."