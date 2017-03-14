Ryan Gosling And Harrison Ford Think The Blade Runner Sequel Is A Very Big Deal

Columbia Pictures

Blade Runner is one of the most iconic sci-fi movies in the history of film, and fans of Ridley Scott's 1982 film were thrilled when it was announced that Harrison Ford would not only be reprising his role of Rick Deckard in a forthcoming reboot, but would also be joining Ryan Gosling in the next chapter of the futuristic crime drama.

It turns out that Ford, Gosling, Scott, Jared Leto, and pretty much every crew member of the sequel are on the same page: They know it's a huge challenge to put out a sequel to a benchmark movie 35 years after it initially played in theaters, and they're more than up for it.

"The story, the themes, the stunning visual elements — it was a pleasure getting back to the world of Blade Runner again," Ford told Entertainment Weekly for this sneak peek of Blade Runner 2049. "I think it's fun to play a character 30 years later. I'm used to trying on old clothes. Happily, they still fit."

Both Scott and the director of the sequel, Denis Villeneuve, echo that sentiment as clips from the film — including one of Gosling being serenaded by a Frank Sinatra hologram — give us a longer look beyond the initial trailer. Gosling was just as on board as Ford was from the jump, although his trench coat is a bit newer than Decker's duds.

"When I heard that Ridley was continuing the narrative, I was already invested," he said. "I already wanted to know what happened next."

Same, tbh. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters October 6.