Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Embraces Gothleisure Just In Time For The Summer Solstice

As I have reflected on before, celebrities live in an alternate, climate-controlled universe, shuttling in luxury cars from one air-conditioned environment to another. So when heat and humidity strike, it's no blow to their outfit plans.

For instance, Gigi Hadid didn't let the weather stop her from wearing head-to-toe black velour.

Gotham/GC Images

OK, maybe you're like, "It's NBD." But in contrast, look closely at her friend, who is wearing a much more breathable outfit in the background.

Gotham/GC Images

Thank you, Gigi, for providing outfit inspo to those of us who prefer to spend the summer indoors, parked next to the air conditioner.