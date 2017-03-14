Island / YouTube

Shawn Mendes Gets Very Romantic In The 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video

In his new video for "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," Shawn Mendes cozies up to English actress Ellie Bamber in a variety of beautiful locales.

Because he's a dyed-in-the-wool romantic, Shawn makes sure to canoodle with his onscreen beau in Paris at night with the lit-up Eiffel Tower in full view. They ride a boat through a river together. They hold hands in a delicately lit café and giggle like they just can't believe it's all happening.

All that PDA gets interspersed with footage of Shawn playing live and Ellie watching him adoringly from the soundboard. After all the drama of the "Treat You Better" and "Mercy" videos, it's about time Shawn had a moment to just be in love without the nasty side effects.