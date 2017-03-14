YouTube

SZA Actually Got Drew Barrymore To Be In Her Video For ‘Drew Barrymore’

On the heels of releasing her stunning debut album CTRL, SZA has shared the wintry video for standout track “Drew Barrymore.”

In the Dave Myers–directed vid (he also helmed Kendrick Lamar's “Humble”), SZA sings of insecurity and self-worth as she and her ultra-cool friends roam around New York City. From the subway station to the penthouse, they devour pizza, go sledding, rock light-up sneakers, and get naked (literally and emotionally) in a laundromat. At one point, SZA even crosses paths with the song’s namesake, with whom she shares a coy smile. Just your regular day in NYC, I guess.

Watch the video below, and check out SZA’s recent interview with MTV News right here.