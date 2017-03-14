Nas, Nicki, Lil Wayne, And More React To Prodigy’s Death

Getty Images

The hip-hop community mourns the Mobb Deep rapper, who has died at age 42

The hip-hop community took a devastating blow on Tuesday when news broke that Prodigy, half of the legendary NYC rap duo Mobb Deep, had died. He was only 42 years old.

With hits like “Shook Ones” and “Quiet Storm,” Mobb Deep thrived in the ’90s and became synonymous with East Coast rap. Prodigy and Havoc’s impact on hip-hop was undeniable, a truth made even clearer in the wake of Prodigy’s death. Across social media, rappers, producers, and, of course, thousands of fans honored the late MC with thoughtful tributes.

Havoc honored his friend with a throwback photo of the two of them, captioning it, “Forever.”

Among the first to mourn Prodigy was longtime Mobb Deep collaborator Nas, who posted on Instagram, “QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever.” Questlove wrote, “Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy,” and Nicki Minaj added, “Don't want to believe he's gone. Omg. RIP @prodigymobbdeep #QueensFinest.” Vince Staples, meanwhile, posted Prodigy's memorable spoken interlude from Mobb Deep's “The Infamous Prelude."

See additional tributes from Lil Wayne, Q-Tip, El-P, and more below.