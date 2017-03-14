Kim Kardashian Responds To Allegations Of Blackface In Her Makeup Line’s Promo

‘I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did’

Last week, Kim Kardashian announced that she's launching a makeup line. Surprising absolutely no one, the first product to launch will be a highlight and contour kit. Also surprising absolutely no one, the announcement didn't come without some controversy.

Kim's skin was made to look quite tan in the promotional images, and she was accused of blackface after she posted about the line on social media.

In an interview with the New York Times yesterday, Kim attempted to explain.

"I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.

"Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did," she elaborated. "But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it."

She also revealed that her line is being manufactured in the same factory as her sister Kylie Jenner's lip kits.

"Yes, I’m working with the same manufacturer. I’ve had a relationship with them for a while actually. But the lines, they’re totally separate. We don’t really talk to each other about what we’re doing and what our formulas are."

*"Sure, Jan" voice* SURE, KIM.

Her contour kits drop tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST.