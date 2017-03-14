Adele Shared A Cup Of Tea With Grenfell Tower Firefighters

Getty Images

She just had to stop by to say ‘thank you’ in person

Days after meeting victims at the site of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Adele paid a visit to some of the firefighters who saved lives after the blaze broke out in the residential building.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted photos of the singer sharing a cup of tea with their firefighters on Monday (June 19). Though the visit must have been emotional, one shot shows Adele cracking up while posing for the pic.

Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone's support pic.twitter.com/R1Ny4pGq9i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

On Facebook, one of the firefighters noted that Adele was “wonderfully grounded and caring.” Looks like she keeps her sense of humor in the midst of tragedy, too.