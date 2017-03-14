Hear Lorde Describe How Frank Ocean Influenced Her New Album

Getty Images

Last year, Frank Ocean returned after a four-year hiatus to release his dynamic second album, Blonde. Last week, Lorde also ended a four-year musical drought to deliver Melodrama, her own sophomore effort. The similarity isn’t lost on Lorde, and as it turns out, there’s a bit of Blonde’s influence on Melodrama.

Ahead of the album’s release, Lorde sat down with New Zealand podcast The Spinoff to break down each of Melodrama’s 11 songs. While discussing “The Louvre,” she explained how Ocean inspired the standout track.

“In this sort of post-Blonde landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” she said. “It’s exciting. I can use guitars and I can get a big, gnarly Flume beat and throw it under water.”

With its dry guitar opening, gleaming synths, and muffled anti-chorus, “The Louvre” is strange and surprising, and follows that ebb and flow — that “big dumb joy,” as Lorde puts it — of falling in love.

“We could've just made it a big, easy single because the bonds are there,” she explained. “But it won't mean as much to simplify the journey, or to force a big chorus. I just felt like I wanted it to feel like how that [new love] feels… the big, sun-soaked dumbness of falling in love. It’s like your whole head is just glue. It’s amazing, but it’s like drugs. … It’s just this big dumb joy and it’s intense — and I feel like the instrumentation in that song helped it get there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorde admitted that she's already started thinking about her next album. “I think I know what the next record is going to sound like, but of course I have no idea,” she said. “It’s gonna be really different to what I think it is right now.”