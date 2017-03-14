YouTube

2 Chainz And Migos Work The Runway In Their ‘Blue Cheese’ Video

Fresh off the release of his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz has dropped a video for the Migos-assisted “Blue Cheese.”

The Atlanta MCs bring the song’s rags-to-riches theme to life by putting on a fashion show in the unlikeliest setting: the middle of the ‘hood. Outside of a trapped-out housing complex, beautiful women stunt in couture on the catwalk, as little kids jump around on old mattresses. 2 Chainz and Migos, meanwhile, dance, flex, count stacks, and generally live their best lives.

Check out the Daps-directed video below.