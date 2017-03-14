Getty Images

Haim Ask For A ‘Little Of Your Love’ On New Song

Good news, Haim fans: The L.A. trio has finally shared the studio version of “Little of Your Love,” the perky pop-rock gem they debuted on SNL last month.

“You’re just another recovering heart / I wasn’t even gonna try,” Danielle Haim sings in the opening lines. The yearning verses give way into a sunny, singable chorus: “You gotta give me just a little of your love, baby.” Throw in some sisterly harmonies, their signature retro sheen, and a climactic guitar solo, and you’ve got a rollicking single that’ll make you psyched for album No. 2. Press play and surrender to the groove:

“Little of Your Love” is the latest taste from Haim’s upcoming album, Something to Tell You, following “Want You Back" and “Right Now.” The new LP drops on July 7.