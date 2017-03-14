Watch Paramore Cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’ With A Surprise Ending

Getty Images

The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge is the gift that keeps on giving, and Paramore is a band that keeps you on your toes.

The pop-punkers visited the famed Live Lounge this morning (June 19), where they performed their current single “Hard Times,” as well as an obligatory “mystery” cover. They chose Drake’s More Life standout “Passionfruit,” keeping its chill, tropical vibes intact while giving it a gauzy pop makeover. Hayley Williams’s airy vocals sound better than ever, and she even weaved in a bit of an old Drake classic at the end for a fun twist.

Check out the full, genre-bending cover below.