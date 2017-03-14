Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For ‘Wiping My Tears Away’

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has wrapped the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour, and she’s celebrated the run of dates with an emotional message for her fans.

“I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of her performing “Be Alright.”

Grande went on to credit her fans for helping her heal following the bombing at her May 22 concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people and left many more injured. In the wake of the tragedy, Grande briefly suspended the tour, canceling dates in London and Switzerland, but bravely returned to the stage earlier this month. Naturally, her loyal fans had her back.

“Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here,” Grande continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away.”

She concluded, “I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon.”

Since the May 22 tragedy, Grande has proved that Manchester will always hold a special place in her heart. She organized the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this month, which raised $13 million for the victims of the attack, many of whom Grande visited in the hospital. On top of that, she's even set to become an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Up next, Grande begins performances in Latin America on June 29 in Brazil, before moving on to Asia in August. Here’s hoping Arianators will keep bringing that bright, contagious energy for Ari wherever she goes.