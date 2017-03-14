13 Celebs With Successful Side Hustles

As if being famous wasn't already a full-time job, some of today's biggest stars work overtime outside of their most well-known gigs. Whether it's a casual hobby or a professional endeavor, side hustles are very much a thing for the rich and famous. Here are some of our favorite examples.
Creative Director RihannaPascal Le Segretain/Getty
You're probably familiar with Rihanna's Puma collections, but did you know she's also the creative director of the brand? She landed the gig in 2014 and has stayed on since then, blessing us with fur slides, patent leather creepers, and so much more.
Photographer Cole Sprouse
In addition to starring on Riverdale, Cole moonlights as a photographer, shooting everyone from costar Lili Reinhart to Kendall Jenner. “I'm a sucker for friends, fashion, and framing,” he told MTV News about his craft.
Master Brewer Dylan Sprouse
Meanwhile, twin brother Dylan has gotten into the mead business. He's running All-Wise Meadery, expected to open this fall in Brooklyn. Bottoms up!
Fashion Designer ZendayaAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
It's now easier to dress like Zendaya thanks to her clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, which features a wide range of sizes and is largely unisex. She's even worn her own designs — like the $38 dress above — on the red carpet, proving that looking hella glam doesn’t have to cost hella bucks.
Author Bella ThorneMichael Loccisano/Getty
The Famous in Love star wrote a trilogy of young adult novels: Autumn Falls, Autumn's Kiss, and Autumn's Wish. Autumn is a red-haired high school student just trying to make it to graduation, which sounds awfully similar to many of Thorne's characters.
Recording Artist Donald GloverRich Polk/Getty
Sure, there are plenty of celebs who switch between acting and singing, but Atlanta's Glover actually uses a different name for his musical alter ego: Childish Gambino. He plans on releasing one more album before retiring the moniker.
DJ Ansel Elgort
Please meet DJ Ansolo. In addition to turning tables at clubs, he's released three singles: “Home Alone,” “Thief,” and “You Can Count on Me.” In fact, his music video for “Thief” features his longtime girlfriend.
Bookworm Emma Watson
Turns out Watson isn't all that different from Hermione Granger. She started a feminist book club called Our Shared Shelf in January 2016. Each month, she picks a new book to discuss and often hides extra copies in public spaces.
Equestrian Iggy Azalea
The “Switch” singer reportedly took up competitive horseback riding to relieve stress. “When you're going over jumps or riding a horse, there's nothing else that your brain can think about,” she told People last year. She has two horses, Defender and Strictly Business.
Philanthropist Miley Cyrus
Miley founded the Happie Hippie Foundation in 2014 shortly after dedicating her Video of the Year VMA to homeless youth. The nonprofit organization focuses on young people and benefits vulnerable populations like homeless and LGBTQ youth.
YouTuber Shay Mitchell
Shay has amassed over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, where she posts beauty tutorials, gives workout recommendations, and answers fan questions. Her most popular video, though, is a Pretty Little Liars farewell, in which she literally cries her fake eyelashes off while saying goodbye to the series. 😭
Makeup Mogul Ashley Tisdale
Last year, the High School Musical alumna launched her own makeup line, Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale, which includes eye shadows, brushes, lip glosses, and more. Watch out, Kylie!
Chef Chrissy Teigen
Though Chrissy Teigen claims she doesn’t see herself as a chef, the model and Lip Sync Battle host briefly attended culinary school and published her first cookbook, Cravings, last year. It was popular enough to merit a second one, which will come out in 2018.