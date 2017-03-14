Camila Cabello Transformed Into An ‘Emo Ballerina’ For Her Latest Performance

David Becker/Getty

Dry your tears, because there's no crying in the club whenever Camila Cabello takes the stage. On Sunday (June 18), she sang her debut solo hits, "I Have Questions" and "Crying in the Club," at iHeartRadio's Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, and somehow, her performance made Black Swan relevant in the year 2017.

"IM AN EMO BALLERINA/ BLACK SWAN!!!!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing pics of her shiny black dress with see-through sleeves — something a high-end Hot Topic, if it existed, would probably sell.

The same night, she took home her first award as a solo artist, winning Best New International Artist. Judging from the over 33 million views "Crying in the Club" currently has on YouTube, it certainly won't be her last.

Watch her full performance, complete with a giant "NO CRYING" slogan and a small army of ballerinas, below.