Miley Cyrus Wants You To Appreciate Her Dad's Vintage Mullet This Father's Day

Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

Honestly, if your dad could rock a mullet like Miley Cyrus's dad did in his prime, we'd expect you to dedicate each and every single one of your social media accounts to celebrating the majestic glory of that look on Father's Day, too.

One of the perks in having a parent who was famous long before you came along is a treasure trove of photos documenting them in their prime, and there are tons of photos of Billy Ray Cyrus's iconic mullet around the tim "Achy Breaky Heart" came out. On Father's Day (June 18), Miley shared a throwback pic of her and her pops, and the mullet nearly pulls focus from her adorable face. Almost.

Happy Father's Day, Billy Ray, and Happy Father's Day to everyone as this is yet another rad display of appreciation for some epic dad style that we can all enjoy.