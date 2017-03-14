Kim Kardashian Needs Your Help With Naming North West's New Puppy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated the fourth birthday of North West on June 15, and their little girl got a great present: A tiny new, fluffy puppy.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got the adorable fluffballs for their girls, and North's cousin, Penelope, has already named her dog Honey. North is stumped on a name, though, as she wants to name the pup Mercy — but Kim's looking into other options.
Mercy's a great name, but it's also the name of the equally adorable and fluffy kitten that Kanye gave Kim years ago that passed away after fighting a gnarly illness. (Mercy was named after Ye's Cruel Summer hit.)
As such, Kim's thinking they need another option for North's new pet:
Any thoughts on what North should name her little gal?