Billie Lourd Addresses Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Results With Moving Thoughts On Mental Health

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

'She’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles'

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has released the results of Carrie Fisher's autopsy, and while the cause of death remains undetermined, her daughter, Billie Lourd, is furthering her mom's work to destigmatize some of the conditions that contributed to her mother's passing.

The coroner's report said that sleep apnea — a disorder that affects a person's ability to breathe when they're asleep — and atherosclerotic heart disease were factors that led to Fisher's death on December 27, 2016, according to The Associated Press. The coroner also noted that Fisher had taken multiple drugs, but that they couldn't determine whether or not her cause of death could be connected to their presence in her system.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Lourd addressed the autopsy report — specifically the mention of drug use — and the stigmas her mother worked to eradicate in regards to addiction and mental health.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it," Lourd told EW.

"She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”