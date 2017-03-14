Kim Kardashian Gives A Glimpse Of Her Nude-Loving Makeup Line

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian announced that she was going to be taking a page from little sis Kylie Jenner and venturing into the beauty market with a makeup line of her own.

Beyond the promise of a drop of a product — or at the very least, more info — on June 21, she was keeping mum on the details. Now, Kim's letting us know exactly what that line will entail, as KKWBEAUTY will kick off with Crème Contour and Highlight Kits.

Kim tried out the contour kit herself for a tutorial vid, and, surprise! She looks gorgeous in the low-key, naturally glam shades.

As her collaboration with Kylie offered variations on nude, the contour and highlighter kits are definitely inspired by natural skin tones instead of the bright and bold pinks, reds, and blues that worked their way into Kylie's lip kits.

It's right on point with Kim's minimal aesthetic, so hopefully KKWBEAUTY will have more to share with us soon.