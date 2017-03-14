Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Trial Just Ended In A Mistrial

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

After 52 hours, the Montgomery County judge presiding over Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial declared a mistrial after the jury deliberating the comedian's three counts of aggravated indecent assault couldn't reach consensus.

Over 60 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of misconduct, and several of them were present for the proceedings, in which Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

The jury — which was made up of five women and seven men — was "hopelessly deadlocked" after reviewing the case for six days. Montgomery County district attorney Kevin Steele announced in court that the prosecution aims to retry Cosby following evaluation and review, and that they hope to "move this case forward as soon as possible."

The judge, Steve T. O'Neill, called the verdict "neither a vindication or a victory."