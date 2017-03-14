Jay Z Is Giving Back This Father's Day By Fighting 'Our Broken Criminal Justice System'

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Spike

Jay Z and Beyoncé are about to welcome their twins into the world, and this Father's Day is set to be an extra special one for the Carter family.

It's also one that has him renewing his commitment to causes he's passionate about, so instead of receiving gifts and the goodwill of others, Jay is more interested in flipping that around and giving back to those who need it most.

In a moving essay for Time, Jay Z spoke about his work on TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, the documentary series about the New York teen who was accused of stealing a backpack, spent years in jail without facing a trial, and later took his own life.

"The three years he spent in solitary confinement on Rikers ultimately created irreversible damage that lead to his death at 22," writes Jay. He stressed that Browder was a victim of prison industrial complex, as Browder's family was "too poor to post bond" after his incarceration, and how big bail companies profit from this.

"On any given day over 400,000 people, convicted of no crime, are held in jail because they cannot afford to buy their freedom ... Every year $9 billion dollars are wasted incarcerating people who've not been convicted of a crime, and insurance companies, who have taken over our bail system, go to the bank."

To raise awareness and give back to the cause, Jay threw his support behind Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change, and encouraged readers to do the same: "I'm supporting those same organizations to bail out fathers who can't afford the due process our democracy promises. As a father with a growing family, it's the least I can do, but philanthropy is not a long fix, we have to get rid of these inhumane practices altogether. We can't fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry."