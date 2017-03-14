Getty Images

They want you to soldier up on 'Night Call'

Lil Yachty And Migos Are Ready To Brawl On Steve Aoki’s New Song

After teaming up for “Peek a Boo” on Teenage Emotions, Lil Yachty and Migos are back together on Steve Aoki’s new track, “Night Call.”

Over a super trap beat, Offset kicks things off with a druggy verse and Quavo supplies the call-to-arms hook: “When the night call, yeah / I’ll call all my soldiers just to come and brawl, yeah.” Lil Yachty, meanwhile, comes through with a heavily Auto-Tuned verse where he both disses Donald Trump and pledges to “party crazy like carnivals.” Lil Boat’s nothing if not multifaceted.

Lil Yachty and Migos are just two of the high-profile hip-hop acts Aoki enlisted for his upcoming album Kolony. The LP, which arrives on July 21, also features 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Wale, T-Pain, and Lil Uzi Vert.