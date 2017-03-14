Yep, Lorde Really Did Have A Secret Instagram For Reviewing Onion Rings

Getty Images

On last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lorde performed the exuberant “Perfect Places” from her new album, Melodrama. More importantly, though, she confirmed one of the strangest celebrity rumors of recent memory: She was the mastermind behind OnionRingsWorldwide, an Instagram account solely devoted to rating onion rings.

When Fallon pressed Lorde on the rumors, she let out a deep sign before confessing, “Here’s the thing. I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be, like, a thing. ... Oh god, it's me, it's me!”

Lorde got her cover blown earlier this week by sleuthing reporters at New Zealand’s NewsHub. Now, she’s deleted the account altogether because she doesn’t want to “turn it into a whole thing” and risk fans throwing onion rings at her on tour, which is fair enough.

“I feel like it reads like the kind of thing that a pop star would do to look relatable,” Lorde said. “Which I wasn’t doing. It was a funny thing with my friends on the tour. ... It was fun for like five seconds.”

She did, however, graciously leave us with a bit of onion ring wisdom: “A batter works better than a crumb,” she said, further advising that pickling the onion before frying it makes the snack more “magical.” Yum.

So alas, as she heads out on her Melodrama world tour this year, Lorde will have to judge her onion rings in silence like the rest of us. Sorry, girl, the internet ruins everything.