Jada Pinkett Smith Is ‘Deeply Hurt’ By Tupac Biopic All Eyez On Me

Getty Images

‘The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,’ she said

All Eyez on Me, the Tupac biopic about the rapper’s short but prolific life, arrives in theaters today. Though reviews are still coming in, Jada Pinkett Smith — who was a high school classmate of Tupac and a close friend until his death in 1996 — has made it known she’s not a fan.

“Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she wrote in the first of a series of tweets criticizing the film’s handling of their relationship.

While it's pretty much a given that every biopic will take some creative license, some go further than others. In the case of All Eyez on Me, Pinkett Smith called the film's “reimagining” of her friendship with Pac “deeply hurtful.” The actress then went on to clarify which scenes were embellished, including the previously released clip that depicts Pac reading her a heartfelt poem.

“Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

She went on to praise Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., the actors who portray her and Shakur, respectively, in the film.

“This is no fault of yours,” she said. “Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given.”

Pinkett Smith ended her tweetstorm with a birthday message for Tupac, who would have been 46 today.