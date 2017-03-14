Katy Perry Gets Flirty With Pharrell On ‘Feels’

Getty Images

Calvin Harris continues to roll out jams from his summery new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, with the latest cut featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell Williams.

On "Feels," Katy and Pharrell duet over yet another buoyant Harris beat about the fun of letting yourself give in to your feelings. "Don't be afraid to catch feels," Katy sings at the chorus, while Pharrell asks, "Do you mind if I steal a kiss?"

For his part, Big Sean lends a breezy verse to the tune, vaguely referencing that one Elle King song: "I cut off all my exes for your X and O's."

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 arrives in full June 30.