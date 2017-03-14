Lil Yachty Rapped About The Simpsons Because Everything Is Internet Now

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lil Yachty may be the King of the Teens, but on The Tonight Show this week, he got the chance to become King of the Toons, too. With some assistance from host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Yachty rapped through an entire song built entirely from references to The Simpsons, dropping nearly 60 character names in the process.

With Fallon flipping character cards for him like he's in a D.A. Pennebaker film, Yachty breezed through the three minutes name-dropping one-off characters (Rex Banner and Mr. McGreg) and beloved standbys, even finding a rhyme for Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. He did it all wearing the perfectly cromulent custom Yachty Simpson chain he first showed off this week, and though he managed to shout out both Itchy and Scratchy (and even Gentle Ben), where's Poochie?

On the internet in 2017, where people analyze the latest breaking news often exclusively in Simpsons references, a Yachty video like this is extremely fitting, though it begs the question — is Simpsons reaction-tweeting over now? The answer is no.