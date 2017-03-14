Demi Lovato Gives You ‘Instructions’ For Slayage On New Jax Jones Song

Getty Images

Demi Lovato is keeping it anything but cool this summer. Following her Cheat Codes collab “No Promises,” she’s back with another sizzling-hot feature, this time with English producer Jax Jones.

Jones supplies the explosive beat for “Instruction,” a fiery number with laser-like synths and dancehall swagger. “All my ladies / Wind to the left, sway to the right / Drop it down low and take it back high / Bitch, I don't need introduction / Follow my simple instruction,” Demi commands on the hook. In the second verse, she gives literal step-by-step instructions for how to be a boss, then hands it over to rising UK rapper Stefflon Don.

All in all, this one’s worthy of 1,000 fire emojis, which is probably why the lyric video centers on a bottle of hot sauce. It’s only appropriate. 🔥