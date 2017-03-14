Kendrick Lamar Gets Fired Up On This Unreleased Version Of ‘DNA’

Getty Images

If you watched the NBA Finals this year, you probably noticed that Kendrick Lamar's music was on heavy rotation during ESPN’s broadcast of the games. During Game 5 earlier this week, though, sharp listeners noticed an all-new version of DAMN. cut “DNA” playing on their TVs: one with never-before heard lyrics from Kendrick himself.

As seen in the video below, a brief remix of “DNA” plays over footage of the Golden State Warriors celebrating their Finals glory. It features the same hard-hitting Mike Will Made-It beat, but with new bars that K. Dot had apparently added for the occasion.

“I got, I got, I got motivation, realization in my DNA / I got devotion and emotion inside my DNA,” Kendrick raps. “Eyes open wide, yeah, we only want the prize / Standing ovation and celebration for our DNA”

Here’s hoping K. Dot will have more surprises from the TDE vault for us when football season rolls around. In the meantime, if you need more “DNA” in your life, check out 2 Chainz’s incredible freestyle over the beat from yesterday.