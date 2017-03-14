Can Alejandro Complete His Lengthy Promposal To-Do List In Time?

Last minute stress is never fun -- especially when you're trying to execute the perfect Promposal.
In a sneak peek from this week's prom-themed MTV program, Alejandro is racing against the clock and running around
like a maniac to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. But his dream date Cassidy is about to arrive -- in a couple of minutes.
"Honey, you need to hurry!" Alejandro's mom tells her son, while Cassidy's mother urges the 18-year-old old to speed it up. Quite the family affair!
And Alejandro has quite the to-do list on his plate. What exactly does he need to accomplish in mere moments? Watch the sneak peek to find out -- and don't miss the entire Promposal episode this Monday at 11:30/10:30c.