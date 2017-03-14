Kyle Has ‘Nothing 2 Lose’ On His Triumphant New Track

Getty Images

Kyle’s had himself a hell of a week so far. After dropping the remix of his smash single “iSpy” and then snagging a spot on the XXL Freshman List, the Cali rapper has debuted a brand new banger.

On “Nothing 2 Lose,” Kyle’s in full flex mode, but lightens things up with his reliably goofy, Pokemon-referencing lyrics. “I cosign myself so you don’t gotta / ‘Cause I only need approval from my n----s and my mama,” he raps, before launching into the immediately catchy hook: “Boy I’m doing good how bout you? / All the homies doing good too / If a n---a trippin we ain’t really trippin / We got nothing to lose, got nothing to lose.”

After premiering the track on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, Kyle spoke about the presumed pressure that comes with trying to follow up a smash like “iSpy.”

“I feel like the fact that ‘iSpy‘ was almost a mistake hit definitely helps me with feeling like it’s not about making sure that every song becomes as big as ‘iSpy,” he said. “You can’t calculate. I didn’t calculate the first time, so I can’t spend my time trying to mastermind with like 30 people at a round table.”

Kyle also revealed some new info about his upcoming debut album, telling Lowe that it includes two songs with Ty Dolla $ign, as well as an “emotional, amazing love ballad” with Alessia Cara.

While we wait for that project to materialize, check out Kyle’s live performance of “Nothing 2 Lose” below, as part of MTV’s Push: Artist to Watch series.